We’re Open: Your Kind of Cuts in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Making sure each departing customer has a smile on their face is the most important part of the job for Billy Dinnerstein, owner of Your Kind of Cuts in Nutley, New Jersey.

For more than a decade, the barber has been serving up fresh haircuts to the neighborhood, working at a number of shops in town, but it was this summer when he took the plunge, opening his own shop that caters to an under-served community — children with special needs.

“They come in the door with a little bit of nervous energy, but once I introduce them to the sensory toys and sensory wall that I have, it really takes the nervous energy away from them,” Dinnerstein explained. “It helps me, helps them while they’re in the chair.”

There isn’t a haircut Dinnerstein has ever shied away from. The goal, he said, is to keep his pint-sized clients busy and comfortable.

“I have children who are nonverbal, I have kids with ADHD who will not sit still. So I have special equipment, special tools that I use for certain children and certain adults,” he said.

Safety scissors with plastic clips are among the tools used at the shop.

With statewide restrictions in effect across New Jersey, Dinnerstein has had some obstacles, but has managed to stay afloat for now.

Both safety and smiles remain top priorities at the shop.

Your Kind Of Cuts is open Monday – Saturday for appointments only.

Your Kind Of Cuts

382 Centre St.

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-661-1235

IG: @yourkindofcuts

