We’re Open: Willoughby General in Bed-Stuy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — For decades, the storefront at 518 Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy has seen many transformations.

From a barbershop to a convenience store, it has always served the community in some capacity.

It’s a tradition Lauren Cawdrey wanted to keep alive when she took over the shop in 2018, opening Willoughby General.

“We are a wants and needs-based general store and we really make it general,” Cawdrey said. “We have everything from candles to incense, plants, knickknacks, cocktail mixers, fancy chocolates.”

The inventory is rotated based on the community’s needs.

Willoughby General also works with local entrepreneurs, putting their homemade goods in the spotlight at the shop.

“For so many people, right now has brought out these hidden talents in themselves,” she explained. “They’re Having more time at home and some have been making ceramics, or masks.”

There’s even a kitchen on the premises where breakfast burritos and pastries are prepared.

The shop which is considered essential, has roughed it out during the pandemic’s darkest days, scaling back its hours but remaining open ever since.

One thing Cawdry knows for sure, she isn’t going anywhere.

Willoughby General is located at:

518A Willoughby Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

(718) 676-0364

Learn more about their inventory by following them on Instagram: @willoughbygeneral