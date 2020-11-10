We’re Open: The Rogers Garden in Flatbush

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic would sound like a gamble to just about anyone, but to the folks behind The Rogers Garden, it was a no-brainer.

The Caribbean-inspired rum bar brings not only the taste but also the feel of the islands to Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn at a time when it’s needed the most.

When the bar opened in mid-July, it had the advantage of implementing safety guidelines early on into its daily practices, Incorporating it all into it’s vibrant outdoor layout.

It’s all topped with live music that ranges from jazz to reggae.

While the establishment does specialize in unique cocktails, it also Partners with local vendors that provide a rotating menu of Caribbean classics.

The Rogers Garden is located at 708 Rogers Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

347.295. 3866

To learn more about their rotating menu visit their Instagram page: @TheRogersGarden