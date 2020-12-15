We’re Open: The Hat Shop in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan — For more than 25 years, Linda Pagan has been styling the domes of New Yorkers both big and small.

Because after all, it’s not just a hat to her, it’s an experience.

The walls of The Hat Shop on Thompson Street in Soho are adorned with just about every style, color and design a hat could come in and it’s this speciality that has loyal customers still popping in — even in the midst of a pandemic — for the perfect hat.

“You know we have some traction and we are keeping our head above water and you know, we are making it work,” Pagan told PIX11.

While covid has slashed Pagan’s revenue by 64%, the milliner who has styled the heads of stars like Bette Midler, Erykah Badu and Kevin Durant refuses to wave the white flag.

“I refuse to give that any room in my brain,” she said. “other than we are going to get through this and we’re not just going to survive but we’re going to thrive.”

And if you’re not necessarily a hat person, Pagan’s approach to the timeless accessory could quickly change that.

“If you wear something nice, if you put on a hat like a fancy hat it sends a signal somehow to your brain — it’s a different day.”

You can visit The Hat Shop:

120 Thompson St.

New York, NY 10012

212-219-1445

Follow them on Instagram to learn more about the inventory IG: @thehatshopnyc

Or visit their website.