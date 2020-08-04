We’re Open: Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — It’s a centuries old treat that was missing in Harlem for decades.

It’s why Petrushka Bazin Larsen and her husband Nicholas Larsen opened the Sugar Hill Creamery on Lenox Avenue in 2017.

“Why do you have to leave your own neighborhood to have basic things, right? So you know if it’s not there, build it,” she said. “And if you live there, it’s even better because you know exactly what your neighbors want.”

Three years later, the business — which is the only family-owned ice cream shop in Harlem — has become a community mainstay

When the COVID-19 outbreak forced statewide shutdowns of restaurants and eateries. Sugar Hill Creamery approached the situation with a glass half-full mentality.

They stayed opened and launched an ice cream subscription delivery service, where they brought the pints directly to their customers.

“This felt a little bit more connected to our values as neighbors and as local business owners and so it provided the opportunity for us to really think very quickly how to do it,” said Bazin Larsen.

It worked like a charm. The service became so popular they had to put a cap on the number of subscribers.

“We are just ever-evolving and we’re not gonna take our success for granted and we’re always gonna try to do better for our guests and community.”

Vowing to stay open for the community, the couple will continue to serve guests from a walk-up window with flavors you can’t get anywhere else in town.

The Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem is open Monday through Friday starting at 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. for takeout. You can visit them at 184 Lenox Avenue, by phone at 212-634-9004 and on Instagram at @sugarhillicecream.