We’re Open: St. Kilda Coffee in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — St. Kilda Coffee, a small but quaint cafe in the Theater District, was a vibrant hub for tourists, nearby workers and even the occasional Broadway actor in search of a hearty cup of Joe.

“Our whole premise of this café is to serve exceptionally curated coffees from around the globe,” owner Artie Rangini said.

But according to Rangini, everything changed when the pandemic started.

“March happened and then boom, everything just tanked,” he told PIX11 News. “There were no people at all.”

Rangini says despite the rough patches, which included completely shutting down for two months, he isn’t going anywhere.

He’s still showing up to the cafe he dreamed of opening after being inspired by a trip to Australia several years ago.

“I just grew fond of the coffee culture there and when I came back to New York, where I was raised, I wanted to bring that concept to Midtown,” he said.

Four years later, the cafe along 44th Street is a standout on the block, offering an array of caffeinated treats and pastries. With revenue already down more than 90% from this time last year, news of the Broadway shutdown being extended to May 2021 was something hard for the barista to swallow

Rangini says he still sees hope.

“This city is still full of life and I know we will get back to our original self.”

St. Kilda Coffee​ is located at:

328 West 44th Street

New York, NY. 10036

For more information on the menu or to order, visit their website or email: info@stkildacoffee.com. Also, you can follow them on Instagram.