We’re Open: Ras Plant Based in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — For husband and wife Romeo and Milka Regalli, opening their restaurant Ras Plant Based in Crown Heights was a dream come true.

The restaurant — which introduced patrons to Ethiopian culture and the couple’s love of veggies — was the first of its kind in the neighborhood.

“As young kids, we enjoyed what we were fed and we wanted to bring that to the world and we were sure the world would love it,” Romeo Regalli told PIX11 News.

But just a week after celebrating their grand opening in March, they were forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

For months, their plant-based recipes — passed down from generations — were left idling and their vibrant dining room donned with murals was dark.

Then, an online movement encouraging consumers to support Black owned businesses spotlighted their eatery. It introduced them to customers that would’ve otherwise never heard of them.

“We brought back our team and then things have been good since then,” he said. “We are so blessed and so grateful for our community.”

Believing in their product and the benefits of a plant-based diet they said, allowed them to flourish.

Their menu also proved that going vegan doesn’t have to be flavorless.

Ras Plant Based is located at:

39 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

To order, call 718-622-6220 or visit their website.

