We’re Open: Paloma Salon in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Opening their own hair salon, Paloma Salon in Jersey City, was a dream for both Gisella Amaya and Kenneth Hughes since the day they met.

Their original Spring 2020 opening was sidelined amid a statewide shutdown due to COVID-19 and the couple was finally able to open up in June.

“It definitely felt like it wasn’t going to happen and it was just one pushback after another,” Amaya told PIX11. “So it was a huge relief when we were finally able to open.”

Tapping into the needs of those seeking self-care in the community like keratin treatments, haircuts and blow-outs, the couple made it their goal to bring a sense of normalcy back into the salon experience.

In addition to providing top notch service, it was bundled with a slew of safety measures, including installing an industrial air purifier and issuing temperature checks to everyone who walks in the door.

“People were definitely craving self -are and all kinds of things to just make the year just a little less stressful,” Amaya said.

Despite the obstacles served up by COVID restrictions, which keeps a cap on how many clients they see a day, the pandemic they say has made them work smarter.

“It’s definitely pushed us and made us think outside the box,” she said.

Hughes credits the climate to helping them make the right business decisions.

“We have to kind of pump the brakes sometimes and say ‘let’s not get ahead of ourselves,'” he explained. “Let’s figure out what’s smart and what we need, what our clients need and we will provide that.”

Paloma Salon in Jersey City is open Tuesday through Saturday for appointments only.

They are located at:

373 3rd Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

To make an appointment, call (201) 367-9344 or visit their website: https://www.palomahairjc.com/