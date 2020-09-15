We’re Open: New York Biltong in Manhattan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A gourmet shop offering South African treats, meats and even snacks like meat pies has officially opened for business in Greenwich Village.

Co-founders Brittney Brothers and Camran St. Luce spoke with the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday about the shop and what it’s been like opening a business during the pandemic.

New York Biltong is located at 22 Greenwich Ave. in Manhattan.

