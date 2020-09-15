We’re Open: New York Biltong in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A gourmet shop offering South African treats, meats and even snacks like meat pies has officially opened for business in Greenwich Village.

Co-founders Brittney Brothers and Camran St. Luce spoke with the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday about the shop and what it’s been like opening a business during the pandemic.

New York Biltong is located at 22 Greenwich Ave. in Manhattan.

