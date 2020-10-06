We’re Open: Lulu Vintage Clothing in Bed-Stuy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — If you’re familiar with Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bed-Stuy, chances are you’ve had a run-in with it’s most colorful resident: Gizmo Vintage Honey.

She’s the woman behind Lulu Vintage Clothing, a stand-alone shop set up along the sidewalk, consisting of two lone racks chock full of one-of-a-kind pieces.

“I just wanted to bring something fabulous into the neighborhood and be responsible for making people look good and feel good,” Vintage Honey told PIX11 News.

In a matter of two years, Gizmo Vintage Honey — which is the only name this fashionista answers to — has become an attraction in the neighborhood. She gave partial credit for her success to her salesclerk and yorkie, “Poopie Butt.”

Using social media to connect with customers, this one-woman operation has rewritten the book on marketing, introducing live auctions on Instagram at the peak of the pandemic.

“I do these live vintage clothing auctions, and I hold up an item and I say a price, and viewers get to choose if they want to go higher or lower,” she explained. “It’s my way of letting the customers haggle.”

From locals to A-list celebrities like Ansel Elgort, customers come from all over. Sometimes, it’s just to meet the personality who gives a personal shout out to every supporter who stops by.

Vintage Honey has also become a pillar in the community, using her online fame to lift other nearby establishments struggling to survive in the era of COVID-19.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s not about us,” she said. “It’s about everybody else coming together and knowing what they can do individually to help that small business.”

Lulu Vintage Clothing is located at 438 Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6p.m.

Learn more about the inventory and newest pieces by visiting her Instagram page.