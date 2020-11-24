We’re Open: iTrulli Enoteca e Ristorante in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — It’s a tedious yet effortless technique that has made Nonna Dora, the matriarch of the Marzovilla family, a local celebrity.

For more than three decades, she has been churning out what has been called the best homemade pasta in New York, making it by hand and serving it up at her son Nicola’s Kips Bay Italian restaurant — iTrulli on East 27th Street.

“She grew up doing this out of necessity, not out of fun,” Nicola Marzovilla explained. “Fresh pasta was a poor man’s pasta.”

Nonna Dora’s timeless skill has even garnered her an impressive following on social media.

Seeing her at work was a highlight for patrons dining in, but COVID-19 has changed all that.

The current climate has forced the business, like many others, to evolve; they’re now offering their indoor dining experience to customers in the comfort of their own home.

“We started doing virtual dinners on Zoom,” Nicola Marzovilla explained. “We send you out a kit with two of our pastas, some cheese, some prosciutto, a bottle of wine, bread, and then we all get together and we walk you through the preparation process.”

The end result is a dinner complete with a master chef that will give you priceless pointers.

The frozen dinner kits and virtual Zoom sessions have become a pivot with a silver lining.

“Rather than see people at the restaurant, she seeing people all over the country and all over the world, so it’s the positive side of this Mayhem,” her son said.

iTrulli Enoteca e Ristorante is located at:

124 East 27th Street

New York, NY 10016

212-481-7372

Follow them on Instagram at @itrullinyc, and follow Nonna Dora on Instagram for news and recipes.

Learn more about their dinner kits and virtual dinners by visiting their website here.