NEW JERSEY — Indoor dining is officially set to resume in New Jersey on Friday.

Ahead of the big day, the PIX11 Morning News talked with the Highwood Restaurant’s owner Marcelo Martins and Chef Nicholas about what they’re offering hungry visitors.

The Highwood is located at 500 Avenue at Port Imperial, on the Weekhawken waterfront.