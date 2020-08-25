We’re Open: Fettle + Fare in Westfield, New Jersey

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTFIELD, N.J. — When Amanda Vargas was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in 2007, she approached it with a half glass full mentality.

“It’s very easy to get kind of down on yourself and wonder ‘why me?’,” she told PIX11 News. “But for me it’s always been about how can I take something bad and turn it into something good.”

What Vargas did was work on her diet on the recommendation of a doctor, cutting out inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy and sugar.

“I immediately saw a huge difference in my energy levels,” Vargas said. “Overall I would say probably about 80% of my symptoms went away within a couple of weeks.”

After realizing dining out options were limited for her new lifestyle, Vargas brainstormed and a few years later opened a first of its kind kitchen Fettle + Fare in Westfield.

It offered a 100% gluten and dairy-free menu.

“Very slowly we started with our bone broth and eventually started adding items,” she said.

When COVID-19 forced the restaurant to close its dining room, Vargas had to think quick on her feet, reworking her entire takeout menu to reflect a family-friendly vibe.

What it calls “healthier versions” of popular meals like pizza, macaroni and cheese and quesadillas the menu now appeals to a wide variety of appetites.

The pivot proved to be a wise one, she acknowledged, which allowed Fettle + Fare to grow its clientele.

“I almost say this is a blessing in disguise because I think the way we had to adapt and grow into this new model – it’s actually going to allow us to expand in the near future.”

Fettle + Fare in Westfield is open Monday through Friday starting at 12 p.m. for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating.

It’s located at:

403 W. Broad Street

Westfield, New Jersey 07090

Phone: (908) 232-3858

IG: @fettleandfare

To see the menu and order, visit their website or call them directly.