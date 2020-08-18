We’re Open: Corgi Spirits in Jersey City

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Since opening in 2017, Corgi Spirits, the Jersey City Distillery, has hosted countless events like weddings and birthdays in addition to welcoming visitors to learn all about how their award-winning Gin is made.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on business.

Their tasting room and bar — usually bustling this time of year — is now empty.

“It definitely was a change, a learning curve for all of us,” Leandra Del Pozo, sales and marketing director at Corgi, told PIX11 News. “Having the tasting room shut down, we could only do bottle sales and pick up orders and we did the cocktails to go.”

When the crisis peaked in New Jersey back in April, the distillery was among the many businesses that stepped up, using their equipment to produce hand sanitizer.

It paid off in the long run, according to operations manager Nate Thompson.

“The week before we had sanitizer to the week we first had it,” he explained, “our sales probably went five times higher. “So obviously it was a boom for us to be able to switch.”

While their tasting room remains closed, the distillery has opened back up and is operating under state guidelines.

They’re using their parking lot for outdoor seating and a loading dock that now doubles as a stage for live music and comedy shows.

The venue is operating with a maximum 50 person occupancy.

Staying true to their brand, Corgi Spirits not only donates a portion of their sales to local animal organizations, but encourages patrons to bring in their furry friend.

“We will take care of your pup and we will take care of you,” Del Pozo said.

Corgi Spirits is open Thursday through Sunday for public and private events.

To learn more about future events follow them on Instagram, or to hold your own event there, call them directly at 201-448-4184.

Corgi Spirits

1 Distillery Dr

Jersey City, NJ 07304

