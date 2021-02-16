We’re Open: Abe’s Vegan Muffins in West Nyack

WEST NYACK, N.Y. — Since 2015, Abe’s Vegan Muffins has filled a void for millions who suffer from food allergies.

Marty Koffman launched the brand with his brother Joby, whose son Abe was born with a number of severe food allergies.

“The one thing you want as a parent is to make sure that your kid is just fitting in,” Joby explained.

Six years after selling their first muffin, the New York brand has become a top seller in the market.

Their West Nyack facility ships out a million muffins every week.

“It’s good for them but they also can enjoy what it is they are eating and that’s what the muffins are,” Koffman said. “They are a treat for the kids.”

At the height of the pandemic last spring, the facility was forced to shut down.

The major supermarkets that the family-owned business relied on to distribute their products were shifting inventory needs to only essentials.

It resulted in an apparent scale back on Abe’s baked goods which forced the company to find another avenue to connect with consumers.

An online pop up shop was born.

“Our staff sat down and we were like ‘OK here’s where we are, we can’t do it the same way we’ve done it, how are we going to do it to make it through,'” Koffman said.

Not only are they making it through but learning valuable lessons along away.

Koffman serving up this nugget to other businesses trying to stay above water.

“Focus on what you do best,” he said.

It’s just in time for National Muffin Day this week, Abe’s new online pop up shop is now taking orders. Visit their website to order and learn more about their products.