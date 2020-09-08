We’re Open: Tiny Kitchen Treats finds creative ways to keep customers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — The baker behind the royal baby shower cookies wants to brighten your teacher’s day with some back-to-school treats.

Marisol Morley has created adorable cookies for kids to give to their teachers, but these cookies represent so much for her. It’s another way to pivot to keep her business, Tiny Kitchen Treats, going during COVID-19.

Morley spoke to PIX11 to talk about her business and how it’s been impacted by the pandemic.

