Sweet Avenue Bake Shop in Rutherford serves up vegan treats

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For those who know it, its the sweetest part of Park Avenue in Rutherford.

Sweet Avenue bake shop has been churning out sugary masterpieces since 2007.

What makes this shop a stand out? Every product is 100% vegan.

“There are no dairy products, no eggs, nothing that comes from animals. And in addition ,we do some gluten-free and soy free, and we don’t use nuts at all,” owner Danielle Vance explained.

When Vance launched her venture with sister Kristina LaPierre, it filled a void that was missing in the dessert industry, especially to those with allergies.

Now, it’s more in demand than ever before.

When COVID-19 prompted a statewide shutdown, Vance did not skip a beat. She immediately redesigned the bakery’s website, making it more user friendly and allowing customers to select, check out and pick up on a moment’s notice.

Their cupcakes, cake balls and truffles are bringing a sense of comfort in a time we need it the most.

Sweet Avenue Bake Shop

153 Park Ave

Rutherford, NJ 07070

(201) 935-2253

Visit their website: https://www.sweetavenuebakeshop.com/contact

Follow them on Instagram: @sweetavenuebakeshop