Small Business Spotlight: Tiny Jungles

Company: Tiny Jungles

Owners: Erica Martinez; Steve Martinez

Opened in: August 2018

Location: Gowanus / Boerum Hill

Website: https://tinyjungles.com/

WPIX Tiny Jungles location

Tiny Jungles, a new NYC-based plant shop and design studio, has opened a cozy, green storefront amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Erica Martinez, a Brooklynite and self-proclaimed “crazy plant lady,” said that she started the small business because of her ongoing love for plants.

“I saw there was a need for plants that was unique,” Mrs. Martinez said. “People want to bring the outdoors in and it’s been fun to help people engage with nature in their homes and to teach them about plants.”

After a successful online launch in the summer of 2018, the new Tiny Jungles storefront was the next step.

Today, it is located at 296 Bond Street in Brooklyn and open Thursday – Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

Prior to opening the storefront together with her husband Steve, the couple had curated a plant alley behind their Boerum Hill apartment building. To some neighbors, it even became known as somewhat of a “plant speakeasy,” with blooming herbage of all shapes and sizes and colorful planters for those hoping to find their long lost green thumb.

Plant enthusiasts and those curious about whether a Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma or Philodendron Birkin makes for the better houseplant are invited to visit the garden-like space and discuss a proper regimen (Are we watering them too much? Not enough?) for their new additions.

“We’re all yearning for a bit of connection to the outdoors when we’re told that we need to be staying home, so it’s been an easy, natural way for our customers to transact,” Mr. Martinez said.

Four-inch tall plants start at about $8-10, and virtual consultations about how to care for your new plant are free.

Check out the greenery at Tiny Jungles as a stocking-stuffer idea this holiday season!