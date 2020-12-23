Founder: Jennifer Velasquez

Launched: October 2016

Location: Queens, NY

Website: The Salvaged Sawhorse

For the tumultuous year that 2020 has been, self-care is no longer a luxury for many and is instead a necessity.

As anxieties, stressors and fears brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have surged throughout the year, one self-care brand is making it their mission to help people find quiet amid the chaos and get back in touch with their inner selves.

The Salvaged Sawhorse is a Queens-based online shop that focuses on creating tools people need to help feed their soul, reconnect with their inner power and check-in with themselves.

Jennifer Velasquez said the idea for her company came to her when she was suffering from chronic migraines and turned to affirmations as an alternative solution.

“For most of my life, I’ve had chronic migraines and they became worse when I started working,” Velasquez said. “I had a neurologist at the time that recommended I try affirmations as an alternative to the pain.”

Since then, Velasquez has used the power of affirmation to assist in bettering her health and began creating products aimed to increase self-care and self-love in others.

“What you say to yourself matters,” Velasquez said. “Affirmations are meant to help change your inner dialogue.”

At the start of her business, The Salvaged Sawhorse, in 2016, Velasquez said that her products were only available on Etsy and that she would hold local pop-up shops around the city.

It wasn’t until the coronavirus pandemic hit that she immediately pivoted to opening up her own online shop.

“I saw a big surge in online sales and that prompted me to start my own website and create a newsletter for my products,” Velasquez said.

WPIX Small Business Spotlight: The Salvaged Sawhorse

Velasquez described the adjustments she had to make as challenging because she relied heavily on the USPS to get packages delivered. She said that she had lost packages that she had to return to customers as well as tracking information not being accurate.

“It was really overwhelming,” Velasquez said. “I felt their frustration because I was also waiting on my products to arrive from my printers and also had lost packages so there was a lot that was happening.”

Juggling the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Velasquez stayed positive and did what she could to get products out to her customers.

From affirmation cards and self-care planners to journals and wall art for your home, each item sold at The Salvaged Sawhorse is designed to help people cultivate a practice that’s empowering and grounding. Products range from $5 – $55.

Velasquez said that her best-seller is her affirmation decks which include 30 different cards that feature an empowering statement for you to say to yourself. The decks are currently $30 and are available for kids and adults in both Spanish and English.

“Now that we’re forced to be home, people are consuming so much information,” Velasquez said. “I think the most important thing that people can do right now is take a few minutes in the morning to just have a daily check-in with yourself.”

Check out some for the self-care items that The Salvaged Sawhorse as a stocking-stuffer idea this holiday season!