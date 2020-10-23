Small Business Spotlight: Norz Hill Farm

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Small business: Norz Hill Farm

Owners: Rich and Debbie Norz

Founded in: 1922

Based in: Hillsborough, New Jersey

If you’re looking to pick the perfect pumpkin in a real patch, get lost in a tall, spooky corn maze, and munch on some Autumn-inspired baked goods, this Central Jersey farm is the place to go this October.

For 98 years, Norz Hill Farm has been a family-run 1,200-acre staple in the Hillsborough, New Jersey community.

The farm has activities for both kids and adults, livestock, fresh fruits and vegetables, and a menu of fall favorites to choose from.

Owners Rich and Debbie Norz have kept the large property in their family since 1922, offering a fourth-generation farm just 35 miles southwest of New York City.

“We feel really strongly to bring people onto our farm, to let people enjoy it and to educate them,” said Rich Norz.

Visitors can look forward to finding a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, seeing some of the many farm animals, and even participate in the five-acre ‘Jar of Hope’ corn maze, which offers proceeds to fund research for muscular dystrophy.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic did change some of the day-to-day operations for this local farm.

“Our world is a completely different place. We retooled a lot of our production,” Debbie Norz said. “We are so blessed to have amazing customers that just supported us and we are very grateful for that.”

Now, visitors enter Norz Hill Farm from several entrances, where they are able to maintain proper social distancing. Face masks are required at all times. Additionally, center-rows have been removed on hayrides and hand sanitizer is provided.

On the weekends admission to Norz Hill Farm costs $13.50 per person; on weekdays it’s $11.50.

Now, the family-friendly farm leaves this message of hope for the Hillsborough, New Jersey community:

