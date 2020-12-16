Small Business Spotlight: Jiggy Puzzles

Founder: Kaylin Marcotte

Launched: November 2019

Website: Jiggy Puzzles

WPIX Jiggy Puzzles location

One NYC-based puzzle company is using jigsaw puzzles to help local female artists get paid amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jiggy Puzzles is an online shop that focuses on delivering one-of-a-kind puzzles to its customers by featuring the work of different artists.

Founder Kaylin Marcotte said that the idea for the company came to her when she was working around the clock and fell in love with doing puzzles as a form of self-care.

“I discovered jigsaw puzzles as my form of stress relief and meditation,” Marcotte said. “I had the idea to reinvent them and partner with emerging artists and eventually launched in November of 2019.”

Each puzzle features work created by a female artist and ranges anywhere between $40 to $49. The artists then receive a percentage of every sale.

Marcotte said that her company started off strong, launching just before the holiday season in 2019.

Then, early in 2020, the puzzle demand began to surge as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Jiggy Puzzles sold out of its products almost immediately.

“We had a couple months of inventory that we sold out of in weeks, forcing us to quickly rush back into production,” Marcotte said. “Our supply chain was affected so we knew we were going to be sold out for a couple of months.”

Marcotte and her team quickly pivoted to selling 5×7 24-piece puzzle gift cards to keep some form of income coming in. Customers could use this puzzle to redeem items in the future once they were back in stock.

As galleries and businesses quickly shut down, Jiggy Puzzles made it their mission to help the community of artists struggling during the height of the pandemic.

Marcotte said that she was able to get blank, white puzzles made and distributed them to artists. Jiggy Puzzles then auctioned off the pieces and split the proceeds between the artists, as well as donating to COVID-19 relief efforts for New York.

Now that its puzzles are back in stock, puzzle enthusiasts can once again get inspired to unplug and experience art in a whole new way.

The team curates their puzzles seasonally and occasionally will feature a limited-edition collection. This year, they launched a “boobs” puzzle in October for breast cancer awareness month as well as a puzzle that raised awareness for voting in the 2020 presidential election.

“Our puzzles aren’t your average grandma’s puzzles,” Marcotte said. “It’s a modern take on the classic and being able to spread a little bit of puzzle joy and deliver a product that people can unwind with during these times has been really rewarding.”

Check out the puzzles Jiggy offers as a stocking-stuffer idea this holiday season!

