Shen Beauty brings emerging brands to Cobble Hill

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — After 10 years in business, one local business owner decided to bring reimagined space to Cobble Hill by offering a wide selection of skincare, makeup and fragrance lines all from emerging and organic beauty brands — call it a space curated to cater every beauty lover’s dream.

Owner of Shen Beauty Jessica Richards explains the new creative space.

