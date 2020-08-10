Mikey Likes It Ice Cream serves up creative, locally sourced flavors

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Mikey Likes It Ice Cream combines gourmet flavors with music and a whole lot of fun.

Owner Michael “Mikey” Cole is the “chief ice cream officer” who comes up with pop-cultured inspired flavors using locally sourced ingredients.

Cole’s Harlem shop is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his shop in the East Village, located at 199 Avenue A, is open for business and cranking out creative concoctions like the Foxy Brown (mocha ice cream, chocolate wafer cookies and a sea salt caramel swirl).

For more information and store hours, visit mikeylikesiticecream.com.

PIX11 is spotlighting local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. To see some of these businesses, and submit a business to be featured, visit pix11.com/open.