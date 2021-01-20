Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak

MADRID (AP) — The mayor of Madrid says that at least two people died Wednesday in a blast that an initial assessment linked to a gas leak.

At least two people have also been injured. The explosion partially destroyed a building.

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

José Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he couldn’t confirm how many people had been injured. He said that no serious damage had been initially registered in the nearby school.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.