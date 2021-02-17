Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

Uncategorized

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Britain Prince Philip

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONODN (AP) — Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.

The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.”

He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss