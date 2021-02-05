Protesters take to streets in Myanmar to oppose military coup

Teachers from the Yangon Education University hold signs that say ‘Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers’ on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.A senior member of Myanmar’s deposed ruling party has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country’s new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power. (AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar — Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar’s streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country.

In the largest protests since the takeover, protesters at two universities on Friday flashed a three-fingered salute, a sign of resistance that they adopted from anti-government protesters in neighboring Thailand.

They chanted “Long live Mother Suu” — a reference to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Resistance has been gathering steam since the military declared Monday that it would take power for one year — a shocking setback for the Southeast Asian country that had been making significant, if uneven progress, toward democracy after decades of military rule.