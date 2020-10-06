Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists for work in studying black holes

FILE – Host Janna Levin left, and Andrea Ghez in the “Black Hole Apocalypse” panel during the PBS Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Monday, July 31, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ghez is one of three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for discoveries related black holes. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM — The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Briton Roger Penrose, German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez for advancing our understanding of black holes.

Penrose proved with mathematics that the formation of black holes was possible, based heavily on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

Genzel and Ghez discovered a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Goran Hansson of the Royal Swedish Academy announced the recipients.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of over $1.1 million courtesy of a bequest left by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.