Myanmar’s ousted leader charged with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies

FILE – In this June 28, 2012 file photo, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits Sorbonne University in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar have charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with possessing several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, legally allowing her to be held until Feb. 15.

Police charge sheets say the radios were found when Suu Kyi was detained Monday after the military staged a coup against her elected government shortly before it took office for a second term.

A spokesperson for her political party confirmed the charge.

The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.

National League for Democracy party spokesman Kyi Toe confirmed the charge on his Facebook page.