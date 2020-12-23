Edging into Christmas Eve, EU and UK near Brexit trade deal

European Union flags flap in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc’s rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas., 2020. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

European Union and British negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with only a disagreement over fishing rights in U.K. waters remaining,

After resolving a few remaining fair competition issues, negotiators were down to dealing with fishing quotas and transition terms as they worked to secure a deal for a post-Brexit relationship by an end-of-year deadline.

Sources on both sides said the long and difficult negotiations were in their final stretch and an announcement of a deal could come Thursday morning. Britain withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31, and an economic transition period expires on Dec. 31. A deal would avert a chaotic break on New Year’s Day.