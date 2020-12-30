Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope’s native Argentina

Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has passed a law legalizing elective abortion, a victory for the women’s movement that has been fighting for the right for decades.

Under Wednesday’s vote, abortion will be legalized in Pope Francis’ homeland up to the 14th week of pregnancy, and also will be legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life.

The 38-29 vote followed a marathon 12-hour session that began late Tuesday.

It was already approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle.

