Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
    This Sept. 2020 photo provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, posing with one of more than two dozen ancient coffins unearthed near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)
    This Sept. 2020 photo provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows some of the antiquities that included more than two dozen ancient coffins and other artifacts, that were unearthed near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry has said initial studied show that the newly found coffins had not been opened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)
    This Sept. 2020 photo provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows one of more than two dozen ancient coffins unearthed near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have unearthed more than two dozen ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry says the sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

The ministry said Monday that archaeologists were still working to determine the origins of the coffins, and that more details and “secrets” would be announced soon.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats, in an effort to revive its key tourism sector through attracting more tourists to the country.

