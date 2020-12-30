Aftershocks from deadly 6.3-magnitude earthquake keep Croatians out of homes

National News

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
  • APTOPIX Croatia Earthquake
    A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death and 20 injuries in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. (AP Photo)
  • APTOPIX Croatia Earthquake
    Soldiers inspect the remains of a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of tremors have jolted central Croatia a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins.

The strongest, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded near the hardest-hit town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

The 6.3-magnitude quake hit southeast of Zagreb just before 12:20 p.m. local time Tuesday and a magnitude 5.2 quake struck the same region of Croatia on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

A 12-year-old girl was among those killed in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. Croatia’s state broadcaster reported that another six people were killed in nearby villages.

Authorities say at least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries and many more remain unaccounted for.

Amid the aftershocks, many people spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks. In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died, a little boy could be seen sleeping inside a van, wearing a cap on the chilly morning.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change