Aftershocks from deadly 6.3-magnitude earthquake keep Croatians out of homes

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of tremors have jolted central Croatia a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins.

The strongest, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded near the hardest-hit town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

The 6.3-magnitude quake hit southeast of Zagreb just before 12:20 p.m. local time Tuesday and a magnitude 5.2 quake struck the same region of Croatia on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

A 12-year-old girl was among those killed in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. Croatia’s state broadcaster reported that another six people were killed in nearby villages.

Authorities say at least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries and many more remain unaccounted for.

Amid the aftershocks, many people spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks. In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died, a little boy could be seen sleeping inside a van, wearing a cap on the chilly morning.

