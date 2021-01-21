Port Authority wants to rebuild bus terminal on original site

NEW YORK — The Port Authority unveiled plans Thursday to build a new, bigger Port Authority Bus Terminal on the current site, adjacent to the city’s major subway lines.

The New York Times reported the plan to rebuild America’s busiest bus terminal will cost $10 billion and claims the agency hopes to get help in financing the project by selling rights to put a commercial tower on top of the expanded terminal and build three other high-rises nearby.

The new Midtown Bus Terminal plan includes the complete rebuild of the main terminal at its current location with a nearly 40 percent increase in capacity for commuter and intercity buses. Based on community comments, the new plan includes a storage and staging facility that moves commuter buses out of street level storage lots and accommodates intercity buses that previously picked up and dropped off on city streets in the vicinity of the existing terminal. In addition, the new plan responds to the community request for increased public green space.

Lawmakers and people interested in development in the tri-state praised the plan.

“This important step is a turning point in the transformation of the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Manhattan Midtown West into a world-class transportation hub worthy of New York,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “By completely redeveloping the terminal, adding space for commercial development, improving the commuting experience and removing bus traffic and pollution from the surrounding community, we will show New Yorkers and the world that New York is back, and the future is once again bright.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agreed and added how much it would help New Jerseyans.

“From day one, the construction of a new Port Authority Bus Terminal that meets the needs of New Jersey’s commuters and delivers a 21st century, world-class facility has been a top priority for my administration,” said Murphy. “The release of this plan is a concrete step toward our goal to expand bus capacity, ease the stress of our commuters, and provide reliable transportation infrastructure that will carry our regional economy forward. Throughout this process, the Port Authority has been a key partner in advancing this necessary transportation project that will ultimately create more efficient bus service on both sides of the Hudson.”

The terminal hasn’t had a major update since 1981.

The Regional Plan Association says it “promote[s] ideas to improve the economic health, environmental resiliency, and quality of life of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut metropolitan area.” Their President and CEO Tom Wright praised the plan.

“The Port Authority’s new strategy of building a separate facility offers a creative approach to a complicated problem,” Wright said in a statement. “It will serve as a secondary space during reconstruction of the existing terminal and as an intercity facility and storage area. The project also provides long-term capacity for growth, reduces the impact of buses on city streets, expands green space, connects passengers with the subway system, and helps meet regional climate goals.”

