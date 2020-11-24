NJ Transit: Rail service severely impacted along North Jersey Coast Line after train derailment

A New Jersey Transit train derailed along the North Jersey Coast Line early Tuesday near the Woodbridge station, according to NJ Transit.

NEW JERSEY — Rail service along New Jersey Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions early Tuesday morning between the Long Branch station and New York’s Penn Station after a train derailment.

Service between the two stations is expected to be modified through at least Wednesday. NJ Transit issued a service advisory with details on the modified-service plan, including substitute bus service.

NJ Transit said the the North Jersey Coast Line’s train 3292 experienced a derailment around 12:20 a.m. near the Woodbridge Station.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Penn Station New York and South Amboy Stations due to a derailment near Woodbridge Station. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 24, 2020

The train was the 11:32 p.m. train from Long Branch, scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 1:13 a.m., officials said.

All eight train cars remained upright, police said.

NJ Transit said two of the five passengers reported minor injuries. (Police had previously said nobody was injured.)

Rail personnel, along with NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett, assess damages this morning following the earlier derailment on the NJCL in Perth Amboy. Two out of the five passengers on board reported minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/bpLhbfB8hW — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 24, 2020

Check the NJ Transit line’s Twitter account for the latest updates on the suspension, canceled trains and alternatives.