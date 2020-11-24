NJ Transit: Rail service severely impacted along North Jersey Coast Line after train derailment

NJ Transit train derailment near Woodbridge station

A New Jersey Transit train derailed along the North Jersey Coast Line early Tuesday near the Woodbridge station, according to NJ Transit.

NEW JERSEY — Rail service along New Jersey Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions early Tuesday morning between the Long Branch station and New York’s Penn Station after a train derailment.

Service between the two stations is expected to be modified through at least Wednesday. NJ Transit issued a service advisory with details on the modified-service plan, including substitute bus service.

NJ Transit said the the North Jersey Coast Line’s train 3292 experienced a derailment around 12:20 a.m. near the Woodbridge Station.

The train was the 11:32 p.m. train from Long Branch, scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 1:13 a.m., officials said.

All eight train cars remained upright, police said.

NJ Transit said two of the five passengers reported minor injuries. (Police had previously said nobody was injured.)

Check the NJ Transit line’s Twitter account for the latest updates on the suspension, canceled trains and alternatives.

