Some Manhattan No. 4, 5, 6 subway stations closing weeknights, weekends for repairs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Starting Monday, Aug. 10, the MTA will close some Manhattan stations along the No. 4, 5, 6 subway lines for repairs they say will improve reliability and service throughout the lines in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan.

The project lasts for the remainder of the month, until Aug. 31, and workers will be replacing track switches and make repairs to tunnels on weeknights and weekends, the MTA said.

The work will require overnight and weekend suspension of 4, 5 and 6 trains in Manhattan south of 42nd Street-Grand Central, starting at 9:30 p.m. on weeknights, and reopening at 5 a.m. weekdays when the rest of the subway system reopens after nightly shutdowns for cleanings amid the pandemic.

MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said the earlier start time of 9:30 p.m. on weeknights will allow more work to be done along the line.

“Because ridership is low, we are inconveniencing the least amount people and we can condense it to three weeks. That’s a win for everybody,” he said.

To offers some help, N trains will run via Lower Manhattan to provide additional service at stations near the closed 4, 5 and 6 stations. The MTA reminded riders they can can transfer between N, R, 4 and 6 trains at the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station.

Riders can use the 42nd Street Shuttle and the No. 7 train to connect from Grand Central to Times Square, in order to access the No. 2 and 3 trains which will continue service into Brooklyn.

All Brooklyn stations along the 4 and 5 lines will remain open but with No. 2 and 3 trains serving them instead.

Customers traveling between the Bronx and Brooklyn should transfer to a 2 train at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station, the MTA suggested.

Customers are advised to take the N and R lines to Times Square in Manhattan or Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn to reconnect with 2 and 3 trains for service to 4 and 5 stations in Brooklyn.

The work is scheduled during the following weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Aug. 10 – 14

Aug. 17 – 21

Aug. 24 – 28

The work is also being performed during the following weekends from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Aug. 14 – 17

Aug. 21 – 24

Aug. 28 – 31