Metro-North service disrupted along Harlem Line due to vehicle on tracks in Westchester

PLEASANTVILLE, NY — The Metro-North Railroad reported service delays on the Harlem Line due to a vehicle on the train tracks in Westchester County on Friday afternoon.

According to Metro-North on Twitter, a disabled vehicle was on the tracks near the Pleasantville station.

As of 12:42 p.m., the LIRR said the delaysa re up to 40 minutes along the line.

