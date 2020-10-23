Metro-North service disrupted along Harlem Line due to vehicle on tracks in Westchester

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY — The Metro-North Railroad reported service delays on the Harlem Line due to a vehicle on the train tracks in Westchester County on Friday afternoon.

According to Metro-North on Twitter, a disabled vehicle was on the tracks near the Pleasantville station.

As of 12:42 p.m., the LIRR said the delaysa re up to 40 minutes along the line.

