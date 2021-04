TRENTON, N.J. --- New Jersey legislators left an eight-hour hearing Thursday on the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility --- the state's lone women's prison with a rife history of abuse --- resolute that more needed to be done, while the state's Republicans continued to call for the embattled department of corrections commissioner to resign.

Though the abuses at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County stem back to at least 2014 — and the state just Wednesday settled for nearly $21 million on at least 20 lawsuits with inmates who claimed to be victims of sexual assault and misconduct — these hearings were largely meant to focus on a January incident where several inmates accused multiple correction officers of abuse. Over 30 officials were placed on paid leave and eight have been charged by the state’s attorney general.