What RBG’s death means for women’s rights

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born just 13 years after women earned the right to vote, but she developed a vision of gender equality at an early age.

Her focus on women’s rights is already being missed, Ms. Foundation CEO Teresa Younger said. She’s concerned about the absence of Ginsberg’s vote on the Supreme Court.

“Roe vs. Wade is definitely going to be under attack, even further,” she said.

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a conservative woman to fill Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days. Young fears this could be the beginning of the end of women’s access to abortions if the nominee shares Trump’s views.

“I think this administration has perpetuated a level of hate and distrust,” she said. “He has. He has heightened attacks on sexual violence on women.”

