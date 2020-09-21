Students, alumni from RBG’s Brooklyn alma mater pay tribute to pioneering, powerhouse Justice

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Well before she took her seat on the Supreme Court, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had humble beginnings in her beloved borough of Brooklyn.

She first developed her love for law at James Madison High School in Midwood. As part of the Class of 1950, Ginsberg would ultimately make her school proud decades later.

A growing makeshift memorial in her honor took up real state outside her Alma Mater on Monday.

Her fight for equality and the impact she made was not lost on current juniors at the school, Eleni Dadian and Daniza Tazabekova.

“Whether it’s Roe v. Wade or whether it’s about the Voting Rights Act, it’s just insane at how much she’s done,” Dadian said.

According to Tazabekova, RBG’s absence is already being felt.

“Just with the fact that with her passing, there are now a lot of people afraid of losing basic human rights – it just angers me a lot,” she said.

Amid all her success, Ginsberg never forgot where she came from, becoming a proud lifetime member of the James Madison High School Alumni Association. She regularly met with students who were part of its Law Institute program.

The school even named their on-site mock courtroom after RBG.

Jane Carbonaro Arrabito, an alumni herself and current real estate attorney, credits Ginsberg for opening doors that have made a lasting impact on her own career

“The Ruth Bader Ginsburgs of the world that came before me paved the path so well that by the time I was applying for law school, I didn’t even feel different,” she told PIX11.

Ginsburg took on obstacles, including the death of her mother before her high school graduation, head on.

Many of the instructors hope Ginsberg’s story of perseverance inspires generations to come.

“If a humble girl from Brooklyn was able to achieve such great things why can’t they,” Joseph Monteserrato, a teacher at James Madison High School said.

With plans on keeping her legacy at James Madison alive, whether it be through the curriculum or classroom conversation, many at the school believe Justice Ginsberg‘s final wish of having her vacancy filled by the next president is something that should be honored.

As of now – President Donald Trump says he isn’t waiting.