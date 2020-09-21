Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought tirelessly to make equality under the law her life’s work.

She was the second woman ever appointed to the bench and left a legacy fighting against gender discrimination.

Her death on Sept. 18, 2020, less than seven weeks before Election Day, has set the stage for a political fight over the future of the Supreme Court.

These are just some of the many incredible steps in her 87-year journey.

PIX11 Team Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a child

PIX11 Team RGB_2

PIX11 Team RBG_3

PIX11 Team Ruth and Marty Ginsburg

PIX11 Team RBG_5

PIX11 Team RGB at ACLU

PIX11 Team RBG_ supreme court

PIX11 Team Remembering RBG