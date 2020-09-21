Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

New York — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought tirelessly to make equality under the law her life’s work.

She was the second woman ever appointed to the bench and left a legacy fighting against gender discrimination.

Her death on Sept. 18, 2020, less than seven weeks before Election Day, has set the stage for a political fight over the future of the Supreme Court.

These are just some of the many incredible steps in her 87-year journey.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a child
RGB_2
RBG_3
Ruth and Marty Ginsburg
RBG_5
RGB at ACLU
RBG_ supreme court
Remembering RBG
