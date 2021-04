This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the legacy of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lieberman studied law at Rutgers University in New Jersey while Ginsburg was teaching there as one of the only female law professors in the country at the time.