Zoom says issues that plagued morning meetings, classes have been resolved

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Zoom says issues that caused partial outages with hosting meetings and webinars on Monday morning have been resolved.

“Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation,” the company said in a tweet just after noon on Monday. “Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day.”

At of about 9 a.m. ET, Down Detector — a website that crowdsourced potential service issues with websites, apps and mass communication systems — reported that Zoom was experiencing issues in several major east coast cities.

“We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Zoom’s Twitter account said early Monday morning in response to reports of issues.

Zoom has skyrocketed in popularity as millions have been forced to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has also become vital for schools that have chosen not to hold in-person classes.