Zoom lifting 40-minute limit on free calls for Thanksgiving

STAMFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 24: A Guatemalan immigrant serves stuffing from the Thanksgiving turkey on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes. They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you were planning on having a Zoom Thanksgiving dinner due to COVID-19, you’ll no longer need to worry about limiting it to 40 minutes.

In a tweet, Zoom says it is lifting the 40-minute limit on free calls during Thanksgiving.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short. ❤️? #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

The 40-minute limit removal is in effect from 12 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 26th through 6 a.m. Eastern on Friday, November 27th.