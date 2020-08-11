Zac Efron to star in Disney+ remake ‘Three Men and a Baby’

Actor Zac Efron attends the screening for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 02, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Another classic movie from the 1980s is getting a remake.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Zac Efron would star in the remake of “Three Men and a Baby” for Disney+.

The 1987 movie that starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson, is about three bachelors living together in New York when an infant baby girl arrives at their doorstep.

Variety reports that a script for the remake has already been written.

Efron will return to Disney after starring in Disney’s “High School Musical” series in 2006.