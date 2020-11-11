YouTube outage over after several hours

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. Google’s video site YouTube has been fined $170 million to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent. The Federal Trade Commission fined Google $136 million and the company will pay an additional $34 million to New York state to resolve similar allegations. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

YouTube users throughout the United States reported an outage Wednesday evening to the popular video sharing platform.

Google, parent company of YouTube, did not said what caused the outage. Google said the outage was over by 9:13 p.m. ET

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” Google said in an update earlier in the evening.

YouTube users who went to the website and attempted to watch a video found that videos would not play.

The outage-reporting website Downdetector.com said nearly 300,000 users reported outages in the 7 p.m. ET hour.

