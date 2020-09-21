Young bull rider dies after being bucked by bull during Texas competition

National News

by: Kyle Hicks

Young bull rider dies after being bucked by bull during Texas competition

Rowdy Lee Swanson

MINERAL WELLS, Texas – A young bull rider has died after being bucked off a bull during a competition in Texas.

Rowdy Lee Swanson of Duncan, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday due to injuries sustained while competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The 20-year-old was a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and was studying animal sciences.

Swanson was part of the university’s rodeo team. His coach, Cody Hollingsworth, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association also posted a statement on its Facebook page about Swanson’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire rodeo committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

