You can rent the Wienermobile to propose to your loved one

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, parked outside City Hall in Philadelphia, vehicle joins the first-ever, special edition Wienermobile Food Truck that serves Oscar Mayer Selects Beef Franks on Wednesday, July 20, 2011. This week marks the 75th anniversary of the world-famous Wienermobile. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for Oscar Mayer)

If you are thinking of taking the next step with your significant other, Oscar Mayer wants to help make your wedding proposal unique.

The company announced on Wednesday that you could rent out the Wienermobile to be used for proposals.

The promotional idea came when a driver of the Wienermobile, Zach N Cheese, used the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels as a backdrop when he proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone National Park.

You can submit an application for the vehicle here but note the company needs at least a three months notice.

