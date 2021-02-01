Yosemite National Park to require reservations beginning Feb. 8

FILE – This photo provided by Yosemite National Park shows a boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park was damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Yosemite National Park reopened Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after it was closed due to damaging high winds. The park has also announced that in order to enter the park, you must make a reservation, which will begin Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Yosemite National Park via AP)

If you want to see nature in all its glory at Yosemite National Park, you’re going to have to make a reservation.

Beginning Feb. 8, park officials said guests to the park would need to make a reservation to enter the park so they can better manage the heavy flow of people coming to the park while California combats the coronavirus pandemic.

The park said reservations are only needed for those who drive into the park and are only limiting the number of vehicles, not the number of people.

Officials added that visitors must display their permit on their dashboard at all times while inside the park.

The park said all guests, including those with annual or lifetime passes, must pay a $2 non-refundable reservation fee, which is included in the $35 per car park entrance fee.

To make a reservation, go to the Recreation.gov website.