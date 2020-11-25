Yellowstone, Glacier, Grand Teton National Parks see record-high visitors in October

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2012, file photo, snow covers the entrance sign to Glacier National Park in West Glacier, Mont. In October 2020, three national parks – Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and Glacier – all recorded its highest number of visitors last month. (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File)

Three national parks recorded its highest number of visitors last month.

According to The Billings Gazette, Yellowstone National Park recorded more than 360,000 visitors in October, which is an increase of 110% from last October.

Its previous October record was set in 2015 when 252,000 guests visited the 2.2 million-acre national park.

But for the whole year, visitation is down 6% from the same time as last year, with about 3,740,000 people visiting the park, the Associated Press reported, but that’s because the park was closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another national park that saw record crowds was Grand Teton National Park, located 31 miles from Yellowstone.

In October, Grand Teton saw more than 351,000 guests, which is up 88% percent from this exact time last year, the Gazette reported. According to the newspaper, the national park’s previous October record was set in 2018 with more than 207,000 visitors.

The newspaper also stated that Glacier National Park recorded more than 125,000 tourists last month. In 2018, only 78,000 guests visited, and over the previous three years, the national park has recorded about 85,000 people.