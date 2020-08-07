Woman with leukemia has dying wish of marrying boyfriend fulfilled

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A 33-year-old Las Vegas woman’s dying wish has been fulfilled — she married her boyfriend on Wednesday at Southern Hills Hospital.

Alysia began feeling ill about a month ago and thought it might be COVID-19. Instead, she found out that she has leukemia.

Someone posted about Alysia’s wish to marry her boyfriend Daniel and the couple and hospital began receiving offers to help. The world-famous Chippendales even offered to give her a virtual bachelorette party. People also offered rings, dresses, a tux, hair and makeup to the couple.

Additionally, the Clark County Marriage Bureau stepped up to help the couple obtain a marriage license even though Alysia is unable to leave the hospital.

Shortly after the wedding, Alysia was transferred to a hospital in Utah in hopes of receiving a bone marrow transplant.

Daniel and Alysia have been together since January. Alysia is the mother of three children, ages 13, 10 and 5. Daniel hopes to adopt the children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the woman’s children.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani at KTNV.